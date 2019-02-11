Getty Image

When Cardi B won the Best Rap Album Grammy last night at the 61st Grammy Awards, BET posted about Nicki being mocked online in their coverage of the historic win on Facebook. Now Nicki says she won’t perform at the BET Awards’ BET Experience weekend concert in retaliation, nor will she appear at the Awards themselves.

“Cardi B Is The First Solo Female Rapper To Win Best Rap Album, And Fans Are Weeping,” read the headline on the celebratory post. However, the accompanying text in the Facebook post for the article also read, “Meanwhile, Nicki is being dragged by her lacefront [wig],” referencing the interminable feud between the two female rappers, which Nicki herself ignited in April of last year when she addressed the long-rumored antipathy between the two in an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show.

While she seemingly embraced the “bad guy” role with her words on her single “Chun-Li,” she also painted herself as the victim of unfair treatment by the younger rapper and her Migos extended family. However, by the time her album Queen had rolled out, the beef had been set to simmer, only to explode again when the two got into a physical confrontation at an NYFW party, resulting in traded threats, projectile footwear, and lumped noggins.

Again, the fireworks died down until both were announced as the headliners — on different nights — of BET’s upcoming BET Experience weekend concerts. However, given the Facebook post, it seems Nicki no longer wants to have any parts of BET, even if it means giving up whatever money and exposure could come from the appearance. As she wrote on Twitter, “Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. Summer Tour dates dropping soon.” She followed up, as usual, with retweets of affirmation from her always-loyal fan base/attack squad, The Barbz, including an out-of-context Malcolm X quote that really doesn’t work for her purposes. That’s Nicki though. She sees herself as a pioneer, a trailblazer, and an icon, and while those classifications may be true in many respects, no one is immune from criticism — or from social media’s nonstop joke machine. See the full tweet stream below.