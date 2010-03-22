VIDEO: Drake, Ludacris & Nicki Minaj @ MTV’s Spring Break

Drake performs, “Over,” on T.V. for the first time
Ludacris and Nicki Minaj perform, “My Chick Bad,” below. (Check out Nicki’s outfit lol)
Links:
Drake performs, “Over,” on T.V. for the first time
Ludacris and Nicki Minaj perform, “My Chick Bad,” below. (Check out Nicki’s outfit lol)
Links:
Canada we in the building!!! Drizzy!
“Over” still doesnt sound like 1st single material to me. but hey..if it works, good for Drake
i agree with number 1, saw an interview where he explained why he chose it but still i think hes got more fire to use in instead. as for nicki minaj, i can’t stand the chick and think she has zero talent. whats with the lady gaga look
Now I know her ass is fake. didn’t even jiggle when she was walkin at the end.
Nicki ruined Ludacris’ performance. Her voice man.
hot song……he should of not had a feature though….
Lmao@ how she be yellin when she performin ..mannnnnnnnnnnnnnn that’s super annoyin but that bootay was lookin right ..luda killed it tho ..and drake did alright the crowd was kinda dead tho untill it got towards the end ..Over is still tha shit tho.
AHHHHHH- plz murk tht bitch!!!
LMAO @ nicki having beach balls thrown at her. lol at hear wearing that shit and not showing any skin in a spring break joint
Nicki, Nicki, Nicki…this bitch is soooo anooying.. i bet luda was tight that she fukced up his performance at the end.smh
So I thought how Nicki moved in videos was just camera work and editing. Looks like she can do that for reals all the time.
Who cares about Nicki when that Kim pic is x10000000000000000000 better?
Im fucking wit Drizzy.
And fake ass or not (who knows) Nicki cud def get it! She thick ass shit
maybe that was her first time to the beach… well its a fail ether way and drake sucks in this song in general… not partying music ya know spring break is about gettin crunk not about thinkin (lyrics). It is a good song, not gettin fucked up on the beach though
‘Over” is NOT that right single…
That first video of Jason Kidd’s son rapping bugs me out. When did he get so big?
that boy drake had on them 25th anniversary AJ 1’s nigga keepin in Real wit the Airs YESSSS SNeakerheads stand up!!!!
drakes slacking.. i like his old shit better
Everybody needs to stop hating on Nicki she is bad and she rocked luda’s performance