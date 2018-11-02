Getty Image

Vince Staples’ new album, FM!, is out now, but if that’s not enough of the Long Beach rapper’s signature sardonic wit for you, don’t worry — Apple Music has you covered. The popular Apple Music station Beats 1 Radio, home of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio and Travis Scott’s .WAV show, knows a good thing when it comes along and Vince is radio gold. That’s why he’s got his own show, Ramona Radio which just aired its first episode in celebration of FM!‘s release.

It’s a great decision too: Vince’s natural charisma is made for radio. While he’s been primarily known for pushing the boundaries of apocalypric, unconventional gangta rap, he’s also developed a reputation for being a great interview subject. He’s always good for a quote, from his recent appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast to weigh in on rapper beef to his no-holds-barred takes on R. Kelly and other controversial subjects. His Uproxx Snapchat show, “F*ck That,” also gives him plenty of chances to hilariously roast his boys as he sends them on mini-adventures, but he’s at his best behind a mic, speaking his mind, and Beats 1 Radio is the perfect format.

If that’s still not enough Vince for you, be on the lookout for Punk his first leading film role, due in 2019. Checkout Ramona Radio on Apple Music here.