Getty Image

It’s been two months since LA rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered outside of his Marathon clothing store. Members of the music community have mourned his passing in a variety of ways. YG plans to make a lasting impact on Nipsey’s legacy by donating a portion of his song sales from his new album 4Real 4Real to the late rapper’s children.

YG sat down with veteran LA radio host Big Boy to discuss the new album and how Nipsey’s death impacted him. He mentioned his charitable plans: “I put that ‘In Loving Memory of Nip’ on the album ’cause I’m giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album. So, by the time they get 18, from me, they gon’ have a bag.”

The “Go Loko” rapper said Nipsey’s death caused him to delay the album release, which he had previously announced in a tweet.

I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th

But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month. Pushing it to May, Sorry! LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) April 3, 2019

YG told Big Boy he was still apprehensive about the album release, but Nipsey’s family convinced him that it was the right thing to do. “It was just weird, but I was like, I still got to put it out. The marathon continues,” said YG. “I was talking to bro family, like Blacc Sam and them, when it happened. Like, ‘Bro, I can’t even put this music out. I feel weird and sh*t.’ They like, ‘Bro would want you to put your music out and turn up.'”

Watch a clip of Big Boy’s interview with YG.