Atlanta’s NBC affiliate reports that rapper Young Thug (real name: Jeffery Williams) has been released from jail after spending six days in custody due to a failed drug test. The rapper was out on bond for an arrest in September of this year on charges from a year previous which included possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of amphetamine, alprazolam (Xanax), codeine, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The judge presiding over the case, Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams, ruled that Thug would be conditionally free to resume his life, so long as he submitted to random drug testing at least twice a week, undergo substance abuse counseling, and regular probation check-ins. Young Thug was noted as telling the judge, “I’m sorry for disobeying the court. I’m sorry for disobeying my PO and being here again. I just want to go home with my family and do right.”

Thug’s lawyer said that the rapper refused to eat or drink during his first two days in custody in order to “punish himself” and was kept mostly isolated due to his high-profile status. Thug cited his children as his impetus for hopefully cleaning up his act, saying: “I have two sons, ages 10 and 11. I don’t want them to think that going to jail – even if you can get out right away – is cool. I want to grow, and I have grown. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been penalized for them. I’m sorry, and won’t disobey again.”

Thug is currently working on a new album, following up the release of his On The Rvn and Hear No Evil EPs and YSL label compilation, Slime Language.