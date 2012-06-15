Movie Power Rankings: ‘Justice League’ vs. ‘Prometheus’ for No. 1

Ridley Scott’s quasi-“Alien” prequel “Prometheus” has finally landed in theaters and the dust has yet to settle. The reviews are decidedly mixed, and the box office has been good but not great, but the divisive film seems to be sparking debate among movie-goers more so than any other mainstream studio film in recent history. All the questions and ongoing arguments have helped land it at No. 1 on our list. Pre-release interviews with the cast and director Scott are worth re-visiting for those who still have questions/complaints about the ambiguous film. For now, it’s on top, but how will “Prometheus” go down in history?

June 14, 2012

1. “Prometheus” (Last week: No. 3)

You saw it. You probably got in a argument about it. Are you planning on seeing it again?

2. “Justice League” (Last week: Not ranked)

It’s on again. There was no way that Warner Bros. and DC Comics were going to just sit back and relax while Marvel’s “The Avengers” racked up ten kajillion dollars. Instead, the team is moving forward with a film featuring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and everyone else. We have a few questions.



3. “Django Unchained” (Last week: Not ranked)

The “D” is silent in the first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming super-western.

4. “The Avengers” (Last week: No. 4)

An extended cut — some 35 minutes longer — is inevitable for Blu-ray/DVD, but this puppy might be shown in theaters as well. Get excited.



5. “Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 4)

The upcoming film is definitely your last chance to experience the world of Batman as envisaged by director Christopher Nolan.



6. “Anchorman 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

The long-awaited sequel might not even start shooting until the far-off year of 2013. It’s already been a long wait, thanks in part to Steve Carell’s ongoing commitment to “The Office.”



7. “Snow White and the Huntsman” (Last week: No. 1)

Screenwriter David Koepp’s resume is loaded with new classics (“Jurassic Park,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Spider-Man”) and duds (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” “Angels & Demons”). Now that he’s been hired to pen the script, where will the “Snow White” sequel fall?



8. “Thor 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) may finally be getting a shot at playing Fandral, after missing the chance the first time around. It is his destiny.

9. “The Hunger Games” (Last week: No. 10)

The leggy hit has earned over $400 million domestically, and now Philip Seymour Hoffman may be joining the sequel, “Catching Fire.”

10. “Madagascar 3” (Last week: Not ranked)

The DreamWorks Animation threequel racked up even more coin than “Prometheus” over opening weekend. Kids run the world.

