Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Idol,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and more

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS
SURVIVOR: CARAMOAN
Brenda Lowe talks to HitFix about the agony of defeat and stupidly sacrificing the idol.
In this recap, a family reunion reward leads to a big stinking choice.
THE AMAZING RACE
Here’s a recap of the nail-biting finale. Which may not be so nail-biting a week later.
Bates and Anthony talk to HitFix about being goofy and dominant and, like, winning.
Max and Katie talk about losing. Because they lost, which a reason to talk about losing.
Mona and Beth talk about coming in third and being roller derby moms with integrity.
Caroline and Jennifer talk about the flying squirrel in the bra story.
AMERICAN IDOL
Randy Jackson is leaving “American Idol.” No more dawgs in da house, yo. Or something.
Actually, Randy may not be alone. According to The Wrap, everyone’s gone from the judges’ table.
The top three perform, but who cares? Alicia Keys, people!
A recap of the top three performing. They all sing pretty.
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
Cat Deeley says she’s going to put a punk rock spin on her clothes next season. And other stuff.
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE
Is this show ready for network? You be the judge.
DANCING WITH THE STARS
Sean Lowe finally gets the boot. That took long enough, don’t you think?
FASHION STAR
The show crowns a second season winner. For all of you who didn’t realize it was even on for a second season.
MISC.
Melinda Newman and I talk about “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and other stuff in this week’s CulturePop podcast.
Kanye walks into a street sign while screaming at the paparazzi. Poor Kim.
Cee-Lo Green gets his own reality TV show on TBS. But will he have the white cat?
