The coronavirus led nearly every festival and concert tour to be postponed or canceled this summer, meaning those who work in the live music industry have been financially impacted by the pandemic. In order to help out, many musicians have offered donations to relief funds as well as directly to their crew. Lady Gaga is hosting a Together At Home televised charity event and HER recently covered three months’ worth of healthcare costs for her entire team.

Angel Olsen is the next artist to offer assistance. Along with sharing a remix to her recent album’s title track, the singer announced a livestream concert that will benefit a charity as well as her own touring crew.

Olsen debuted a dissonant remix to “All Mirrors” by Chromatics producer/instrumentalist Johnny Jewel. In a statement, Olsen described why she’s drawn to Johnny Jewel’s remix:

“I’ve been listening to Chromatics for years but I never thought I’d get the chance to meet them or work with Johnny. It’s always interesting to me what other people hear in something, how one slight movement can change a song completely. I love how he took my vocal lead melody and followed it, making a completely different route for ‘All Mirrors’ as a wonder-dream dance song.”

Along with the remix, Olsen announced her benefit livestrem, Still At Home: An Evening of Songs On Piano And Guitar. The livestream will be organized like a live concert and those wishing to attend can purchase tickets to gain access. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit both MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort and Olsen’s own touring crew.

Listen to Olsen’s “All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)” above.

Olsen’s livestream takes place 4/11 at 6 p.m. EST. Tickets start at $12. Find them here.