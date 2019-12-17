On Angel Olsen’s tour in recent months, she has been joined by a terrific opening act: Vagabon, whose 2019 self-titled album is one of the year’s finest, as is Olsen’s All Mirrors. Earlier this year, the two performed at Oakland’s Fox Theater, and Olsen emerged on stage as a surprise guest during Vagabon’s set, to join her in a performance of “Every Woman.” Although that performance happened a couple weekends ago now, Vagabon has just shared professionally shot footage of the meet-up.

Olsen deferred to Vagabon for the performance, standing off to the side of the stage and providing backing vocals as Vagabon stood in the literal spotlight. When Olsen got on stage, she even moved her microphone stand further away from the center of the stage than it was initially placed, ensuring that the focus would be on Vagabon. Olsen is certainly qualified to do more than sing backing vocals, so it was a great addition to this performance.

Meanwhile, Vagabon recently shared a bubble-dwelling video for the song, and Olsen was a recent musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She also contributed to Hand Habits’ recent Amazon rainforest benefit EP.

Watch Vagabon and Olsen perform “Every Woman” above, and read our interview with Vagabon here.