All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Charlie Hickey — Nervous At Night 21-year-old songwriter Charlie Hickey has finally released his debut album Nervous At Night via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label. The acoustic guitar-driven 11-track album showcases his ballad-like songwriting. Both wistful and comforting, Nervous At Night navigates the relatably confusing time between teenage years and adulthood. Fanclubwallet — You Have Got To Be Kidding Me After turning heads with a 2021 EP and several singles, Fanclubwallet, the moniker of Ottawa-based musician Hannah Judge, shared the debut album You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. Throughout the album, Judge writes punchy and endearing songs which act as vignettes of her life at a time when it felt as though it was unraveling. Toeing the line between indie rock and bedroom pop, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is a record filled with witty humor, honesty, and boundaries.

Mary Lattimore, Paul Sukeena — West Kensington Back in 2020, acclaimed harpist Mary Lattimore teamed up with her neighbor, guitarist Paul Sukeena, to issue reflections of time and memory through music. What resulted is the eerie and impactful experimental new album, West Kensington. Each of the songs on the six-track record were completely improvised and written in Lattimore’s kitchen. “We accidentally caught our moods at the time, inner monologues of the moment,” Sukeena said. Tame Impala, Diana Ross — “Turn Up The Sunshine” After some teasing, Tame Impala teamed up with legendary singer Diana Ross for the Jack Antonoff-produced groovy and disco-inspired track “Turn Up The Sunshine.” The high-energy song is set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming movie Minions: Rise of the Gru, which is expected to have a similar feel-good enthusiasm.

Soccer Mommy — “Bones” Soccer Mommy continues to roll out her new era of music this week by sharing the sparkling single “Bones.” Previewing her upcoming third album Sometimes, Forever, the song pairs ’90s grunge-inspired angst with washed-out vocals and melodic guitars. “’Bones’ is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship,” said Soccer Mommy in a statement. “It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way.” Angel Olsen — “Through The Fires” Angel Olsen is right around the corner from the release of her next LP Big Time, and this week, the singer shared the soulful number “Through The Fires.” The downtempo song is a cinematic reflection on freedom and, according to Olsen, was written to remind herself that “this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on.”

Ian Sweet — “Fight” Leaning into the dream-pop sound laid out in her recent LP Show Me How You Disappear, Ian Sweet shares the shimmering single “Fight.” Jam-packed with emotion, “Fight” details a pandemic relationship that didn’t pan out as expected. “The song plays into both the monotony of the relationship and the catastrophe that I went through after it ended,” she said. Sudan Archives — “Selfish Soul” Sudan Archives has been leaning into her groovy side with her recent music, and her latest track “Selfish Soul” follows the upbeat trend. A celebration of the versatility of Black hair, “Selfish Soul” creatively mixes a stomping beat with soothing synths while also leaving space to showcase the musician’s talents on violin. Sylvan Esso — “Sunburn” After releasing the stand-out 2020 album Free Love, embarking on a global tour, and earning a 2022 Grammy nomination, the duo Sylvan Esso drop a blistering new single. The droning, electronic number “Sunburn” is a pop-leaning tune with a gritty bass that evokes hot summer days filled with melted popsicles and swimming pools.

Giant Waste Of Man — “Summer, After” LA-based group Giant Waste Of Man have been releasing a number of nostalgia-inducing tracks this year, and their latest “Summer, After” is no different. Armed with an atmospheric string section, acoustic guitar, and breathy vocal delivery, “Summer, After” showcases the band’s tender, ballad-like songwriting. George FitzGerald — “Cold” British producer George FitzGerald quickly proved himself a groundbreaking electronic artist with his 2018 debut All That Must Be. Now with his new album Stellar Drifting, FitzGerald is once again getting inventive. He turned telescopic images of the of planets and stars into synthesizer oscillators with the track “Cold,” allowing listeners to literally hear space on the new single.

Living Hour — “Feelings Meeting” Feat. Jay Som Canadian quartet Living Hour gained notability with their recent 2019 album Softer Faces, and they’re now preparing for their third studio LP, Someday Is Today, which is due out in September. Building anticipation with the subdued and somber lead single “Feelings Meetings,” the band links with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte to craft an impeccable soundscape. “The song is about struggling with internal worlds, habits, and daily circumstances,” the band noted. Horsegirl — “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)” Rising Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl are just about a week away from the release of their anticipated debut album Version Of Modern Performance, which they once again previewed with the bold track “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty).” Drawing on ’90s post-punk influences, the song is a hazy and melodic deluge of electric guitars.