All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week gave us the sparkling debut from Clairo, the latest taste of the forthcoming Sleater-Kinney album, and the first new music from Elvis Depressedly since 2015.

Clairo — Immunity

Maybe you were one of the almost 37 million people who watched Clairo’s “Pretty Girl” on Youtube. Exactly two years after that video hit the internet, Clairo has unleashed her proper debut album, the excellent and emotional Immunity, which co-written and co-produced by former Vampire Weekend-er Rostam Batmanglij. Sparkling but not too polished, the eleven song project is “as fluffy as cotton candy and impeccably restrained,” writes Caitlin White for Uproxx. “To achieve one or the other is a normal feat, to achieve both at once is remarkable.”

Slaughter Beach, Dog — Safe And Also No Fear

More folk-inspired than his previous project, Modern Baseball co-frontman Jake Ewald’s Slaughter Beach, Dog showcases a new side to the songwriter. With deeply personal and wildly relatable lyrics, Ewald has always been able to bury right into the soul of the listener, and this latest effort does exactly that. Lead single “One Down” sets the stage nicely for the rest of the record, starting out timid and building to a crescendo that will buoy the remaining tracks.