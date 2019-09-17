Clairo Performs The Emotional Indie Rocker ‘Bags’ For Her ‘Ellen’ Debut

Earlier this month, Clairo made her late night TV debut with a performance of “I Wouldn’t Ask You” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and today, she made her daytime TV debut. Clairo took over the Ellen stage to perform her standout single “Bags,” from her new album Immunity. Clairo led her band through a riveting performance of the song, an emotional indie rocker that sounded terrific on television and deservedly exposed Clairo to the larger audience she deserves.

Clairo previously said of the song’s meaning, “I think this song is definitely about one of my first experiences with a girl, but I think as a whole it’s just about being comfortable or becoming comfortable in between spaces. Whether that’s relationships or if you relate it to something bigger in your life. It’s definitely about me learning to be comfortable in a place of the unknown and kind of just letting something be, and being okay with not knowing the outcome of something.”

Clairo has been busy lately. She guested on Mura Masa’s recent single “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again,” she (and Yaeji) featured on Charli XCX’s Charli single “February 2017,” and she recently turned 21, which Khalid and his squad celebrated by dressing up as Sesame Street characters (Clairo is on tour in support of Khalid now).

Watch Clairo perform “Bags” on Ellen above, and read our review of Immunity here.

Immunity is out now via Fader Label. Get it here.