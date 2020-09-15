Clairo Takes To The Piano For A Lovely Carole King Cover

Clairo’s usual instrument of choice is the guitar, but she’s branching out during the pandemic. Last night, she shared a cover of Carole King’s frequently covered classic “You’ve Got A Friend,” and she notes in the SoundCloud description that the performance was her “first time recording while playing piano.” She also said the performance was recorded in one take, and she sounded like a natural on the simple but lovely recording.

This isn’t Clairo’s first take on somebody else’s song in recent days. In April, she took on Anna Domino’s “Everyday, I Don’t,” and in May, she performed Johnny Flynn’s “Brown Trout Blues.” She also participated in an all-star The 1975 tribute livestream and has guested on a Charli XCX livestream.

She has been getting some original music out there as well. She debuted an “Everything I Know” demo in March, and she also premiered a pair of new songs during a livestream festival.

Back in spring, she began a slew of tour dates supporting Tame Impala, but she didn’t get to conclude her run thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, she managed to make a brief video diary about the experience.

Listen to Clairo cover “You’ve Got A Friend” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.