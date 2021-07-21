Desert Daze is on its way back to Lake Perris, California for a full weekend this year, from November 12 to 14.

Headlining the festivities will be The War On Drugs (who just announced new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore and will be performing their only 2021 show), plus Kamasi Washington, Toro Y Moi, and Japanese Breakfast. Additional performers include Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Crumb, Yves Tumor, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, Diiv, Kikagaku Moyo, The Budos Band, Moon Duo, Sudan Archives, Deap Vally, La Luz, Sasami, Crack Cloud, Spellling, Pachyman, Jjuujuu, and Geese, with stage projections from Mad Alchemy.

The lake is calling ☎️ it’s for you. Desert Daze pre-sale, exclusive to email subscribers, starts tomorrow at 10am PT. General onsale starts Friday, 7/23 at 10am PT. Limited Tickets + Camping Passes available. pic.twitter.com/mueNgegatY — Desert Daze (@desertdaze) July 21, 2021

Learn more about this year’s festival and tickets here, and find the full Desert Daze 2021 lineup below.

Friday, November 12

The War on Drugs

Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood

Ty Segall

Diiv

Moon Duo

Deap Vally

La Luz

Crack Cloud

Saturday, November 13

Kamasi Washington

Devendra Banhart

Andy Shauf

The Budos Band

Sudan Archives

Pachyman

Jjuujuu

Geese

Sunday, November 14

Toro Y Moi

Japanese Breakfast

Yves Tumor

Crumb

The Black Angels

Kikagaku Moyo

Sasami

Spellling

A pre-sale will be exclusive to email subscribers and kicks off 7/22 at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale starts 7/23 at 10 a.m. PT. Get tickets here.

