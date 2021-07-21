Desert Daze is on its way back to Lake Perris, California for a full weekend this year, from November 12 to 14.
Headlining the festivities will be The War On Drugs (who just announced new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore and will be performing their only 2021 show), plus Kamasi Washington, Toro Y Moi, and Japanese Breakfast. Additional performers include Devendra Banhart, Andy Shauf, Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood, Crumb, Yves Tumor, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, Diiv, Kikagaku Moyo, The Budos Band, Moon Duo, Sudan Archives, Deap Vally, La Luz, Sasami, Crack Cloud, Spellling, Pachyman, Jjuujuu, and Geese, with stage projections from Mad Alchemy.
The lake is calling ☎️ it’s for you. Desert Daze pre-sale, exclusive to email subscribers, starts tomorrow at 10am PT. General onsale starts Friday, 7/23 at 10am PT. Limited Tickets + Camping Passes available. pic.twitter.com/mueNgegatY
— Desert Daze (@desertdaze) July 21, 2021
Learn more about this year’s festival and tickets here, and find the full Desert Daze 2021 lineup below.
Friday, November 12
The War on Drugs
Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood
Ty Segall
Diiv
Moon Duo
Deap Vally
La Luz
Crack Cloud
Saturday, November 13
Kamasi Washington
Devendra Banhart
Andy Shauf
The Budos Band
Sudan Archives
Pachyman
Jjuujuu
Geese
Sunday, November 14
Toro Y Moi
Japanese Breakfast
Yves Tumor
Crumb
The Black Angels
Kikagaku Moyo
Sasami
Spellling
A pre-sale will be exclusive to email subscribers and kicks off 7/22 at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale starts 7/23 at 10 a.m. PT. Get tickets here.
