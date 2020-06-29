The vinyl fabric collectible figurine company Funko has unveiled its latest design. The popular company’s newest figure is My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way. The design depicts Way sporting fiery red hair and was inspired by the band’s 2010 Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys era.

Way’s figurine is only available exclusively through Hot Topic but this isn’t the first time the singer has been celebrated with a Funko Pop. In the past, the company has issued a Funko of Way inspired by their 2006 album The Black Parade wearing his signature skeleton costume.

The Funko figure’s announcement arrives shortly after My Chemical Romance was forced to cancel their highly-anticipated reunion tour. Before the pandemic hit, the band was able to make a few tour stops. The band performed their first show in seven years in LA and excited fans lined up outside the venue several days in advance. Though this year’s reunion tour has been put on hold, the band just announced they will be headlining Riot Fest’s 2021 event.

Check out Gerard Way’s Funko collectible above. Pre-order it from Hot Topic here.

My Chemical Romance is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.