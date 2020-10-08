Last month, Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87, following a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. During her time as a Supreme Court judge, she fought long and hard for equality. In the weeks after her death, Ginsburg has been honored all across the entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from Saturday Night Live, Bon Iver, actress Felicity Jones, and more. Now, the late justice will be honored at an upcoming event sponsored by Demand Justice.

On October 12, well-known names from both the entertainment, culture, and political world will come together to celebrate Ginsburg at an event called Honor Her Wish. Headlined by musical names, including Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, Kesha, Margo Price, Jon Batiste, and Kathleen Hanna, the event is a response to the Republican Party’s decision to ignore Ginsburg’s dying wish and proceed with the process to confirm her replacement on the Court mere weeks prior to the November election.

Other names that will appear at the event include Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Elizabeth Warren, actress Sophia Bush, author Aminatou Sow, Shana Knizhnik, co-author of The Notorious RBG, and more.

To participate, guests must RSVP in advance at the Honor Her Wish website here.