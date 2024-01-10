Scheduled to perform are Lana Del Rey , Zach Bryan , Koe Wetzel, Sexyy Red , Reneé Rapp , and more. And of course, with such a promising lineup, fans are dying to get their hands on tickets.

Hangout Festival is returning to Gulf Shores, Alabama this May for its breezy 13th iteration. The festival will take place over the course of three days (May 17 to 19) and feature an eclectic line-up of pop, rock, hip-hop, and R&B performers.

How to buy tickets for the 2024 Hangout Festival

Fans can purchase tickets from the festival’s official website beginning Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. CST.

Ticket options include three-day general admission tickets, beginning at $299; GA Plus, beginning at $519; three-day VIP, starting at $1,299; and three-day $2,299. According to a press release, “all ticket types can be bundled into 4-packs and paired with shuttle passes or event merchandise for a discount, if added at the time of initial purchase. The Hangout team is also standing by to accommodate large groups looking to build custom vacation or staycation lodging packages for fans near and far.”

Though these tickets may cost you a pretty penny, Hangout has some economical options available. Fans can set layaway plans with a down payment of 20 percent. The festival has also partnered with Klarna to help guests set up other flexible payment plans.

You can see the lineup for Hangout Festival 2024 below.

