It’s a very punk thing to do to drop exciting news on a Monday morning, so it’s fitting that When We Were Young confirmed its 2024 festival this morning, November 13. The stacked lineup features 50-plus bands, headlined by Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, who will perform The Black Parade in full. Last month, the first day of the 2023 When We Were Young Festival was canceled due to inclement weather, so fans will be even hungrier to go all out at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19, 2024. Below is what we know (so far).
When Do The 2024 When We Were Young Festival Tickets Go On Sale?
According to a press release, fans can sign up here to receive a presale access code. The presale is scheduled for Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PST, and “any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST.”
How Much Are 2024 When We Were Young Festival Tickets?
As listed on the festival’s official website, general admission tickets start at $325 followed by GA+ at $550, and VIP at $650. Hotel and ticket packages start at $577. There are no hidden fees for any of the ticketing options. When We Were Young is also offering layaway plans starting at $19.99 down.
What Is The 2024 When We Were Young Festival Lineup?
The confirmed lineup can be found below, listed alphabetically alongside which album each act is expected to perform.
3OH!3 – Want
A Day To Remember – Homesick
Alesana – The Emptiness
The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects
Anberlin – Never Take Friendship Personal
Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead
Atreyu – The Curse
August Burns Red – Constellations
Bayside – Bayside
Basement – Colourmeinkindness
Cartel – Chroma
Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well
Cobra Starship – ¡Viva La Cobra!
Coheed and Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV
Dashboard Confessional – Dusk And Summer
Dance Gavin Dance – Mothership
The Devil Wears Prada – Plagues
The Distillers – Coral Fang
Emery – The Weak’s End
Escape the Fate – This War Is Ours
Fall Out Boy*
The Forecast – In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen
Four Year Strong – Enemy Of The World
Hawthorne Heights – The Silence In Black And White
Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American
L.S. Dunes – Self Titled
The Maine – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop
Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics
Mom Jeans – Best Buds
Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This To Memory
Movements – Feel Something
My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade
Nada Surf – Let Go
Neck Deep – Life’s Not Out To Get You
New Found Glory – Sticks And Stones
Pierce the Veil – Collide With The Sky
Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Don’t You Fake It
Saosin – Saosin
Saves the Day – Stay What You Are
Senses Fail – Still Searching
Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls
Silverstein – Discovering the Waterfront
Sleeping with Sirens – Let’s Cheers To This
State Champs – The Finer Things
The Starting Line – Say It Like You Mean It
Story of the Year – Page Avenue
Thursday – Full Collapse
Underoath – They’re Only Chasing Safety
The Used – In Love And Death
We the Kings – We The Kings
* TBA
Some artists covered are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.