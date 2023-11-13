When Do The 2024 When We Were Young Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

As listed on the festival’s official website , general admission tickets start at $325 followed by GA+ at $550, and VIP at $650. Hotel and ticket packages start at $577. There are no hidden fees for any of the ticketing options. When We Were Young is also offering layaway plans starting at $19.99 down.

According to a press release, fans can sign up here to receive a presale access code. The presale is scheduled for Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PST, and “any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PST.”

What Is The 2024 When We Were Young Festival Lineup?

The confirmed lineup can be found below, listed alphabetically alongside which album each act is expected to perform.

3OH!3 – Want

A Day To Remember – Homesick

Alesana – The Emptiness

The All-American Rejects – The All-American Rejects

Anberlin – Never Take Friendship Personal

Armor for Sleep – What To Do When You Are Dead

Atreyu – The Curse

August Burns Red – Constellations

Bayside – Bayside

Basement – Colourmeinkindness

Cartel – Chroma

Chiodos – All’s Well That Ends Well

Cobra Starship – ¡Viva La Cobra!

Coheed and Cambria – Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV

Dashboard Confessional – Dusk And Summer

Dance Gavin Dance – Mothership

The Devil Wears Prada – Plagues

The Distillers – Coral Fang

Emery – The Weak’s End

Escape the Fate – This War Is Ours

Fall Out Boy*

The Forecast – In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen

Four Year Strong – Enemy Of The World

Hawthorne Heights – The Silence In Black And White

Jimmy Eat World – Bleed American

L.S. Dunes – Self Titled

The Maine – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop

Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics

Mom Jeans – Best Buds

Motion City Soundtrack – Commit This To Memory

Movements – Feel Something

My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade

Nada Surf – Let Go

Neck Deep – Life’s Not Out To Get You

New Found Glory – Sticks And Stones

Pierce the Veil – Collide With The Sky

Pretty Girls Make Graves – The New Romance

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus – Don’t You Fake It

Saosin – Saosin

Saves the Day – Stay What You Are

Senses Fail – Still Searching

Simple Plan – No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls

Silverstein – Discovering the Waterfront

Sleeping with Sirens – Let’s Cheers To This

State Champs – The Finer Things

The Starting Line – Say It Like You Mean It

Story of the Year – Page Avenue

Thursday – Full Collapse

Underoath – They’re Only Chasing Safety

The Used – In Love And Death

We the Kings – We The Kings

* TBA

