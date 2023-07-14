Indiecast Reviews New Albums By Anohni And PJ Harvey

Last week, Steven briefly forgot how to work his podcast equipment, and the result was the first, instantly iconic “lost” Indiecast episode. Fortunately, Steven Googled “how to work podcast equipment” and he was able to match his vocals to Ian’s for this week’s episode.

The guys begin with a discussion of a weird new trend in live music: People throwing things at artists’ faces. Not only is this stupid and dangerous, it also makes no sense. But what is causing it? Also: Is it really that new? Steven shares the story about David Bowie getting hit in the face with a lollipop in the early aughts, as well as the strange history of yahoos bringing firecrackers to concerts in the 1970s.

From there, Steven and Ian launch into a discussion about the new Anohni album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, as well as the outlook for potential Album Of The Year candidates in the second half of 2023. The guys also discuss the latest effort from PJ Harvey, I Inside The Old Year Dying, and give her overall career the “yay or nay” treatment. Finally, they make time to address the new Wham! documentary on Netflix, directed by Chris Smith.

In the mailbag, a reader talks about a recent concert by the band Wednesday and asks whether Steven and Ian appreciate between-song banter. Then, in Recommendation Corner, Ian talks up the emo band Magazine Beach while Steven raves about the alt-rock-inspired band Palehound.

Episode 146