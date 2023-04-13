Is James Blake Performing At Coachella 2023?

We’re just days away from the kickoff of Coachella 2023. The set times for the first weekend are out now, and concertgoers are stoked for the highly anticipated headliners Frank Ocean, Blackpink, and Bad Bunny, as well as the small-font acts who are just as exciting, such as Ethel Cain, The Linda Lindas, Momma, Soul Glo, Sudan Archives, Horsegirl, Pi’erre Bourne, and more.

With all of the anticipation building, there have even been some surprises along the way. It was revealed today that Blink-182 is joining the lineup last minute. It turns out that James Blake is doing the same. He will be performing at 8:30 pm PST on the DoLab stage on Friday.

Earlier this year, Blake appeared on comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast. He discussed the way musicians are not the best people to have conversations with. “When it comes to musicians, we’re not… we don’t tend to be the most articulate people, for some reason,” he said. “I think we’re not the best people to have conversations with. So, I had to branch out. Not because I’m such a great conversationalist, but because I noticed a lot of my conversations with musicians tended to be more one-dimensional.”