The upcoming movie The Turning is set for release in just a few days. While the critics’ takes on the film haven’t started to pour in yet, it’s already clear that the soundtrack is a strong one. Original songs made for the movie by Soccer Mommy and Empress Of were previously shared. Today, Mitski’s contribution to the stacked OST, “Cop Car,” has been released.

Mitski’s tune heads in a dark, grungy, and creepy direction, which is presumably fitting for the context of this horror film. The Turning producer Lawrence Rothman seems to think the track is exactly what it needed to be, anyway, as he says of the song, “There is a pinnacle scene where Kate’s mind starts to unravel while in her car and we needed a cinematic but grunge-influenced song shadowing the scene. I reached out to Mitski to see if she wanted to get involved as Floria and I had a feeling she would deliver a song that was guitar-based but cinematic. ‘Cop Car’ went beyond what we imagined and we were ecstatic when she sent it to us!”

Aside from the aforementioned artists, the soundtrack also includes contributions from Courtney Love, Vagabon, Warpaint, Kali Uchis, Kim Gordon, and others.

“Cop Car” comes very shortly after Mitski’s episode of Austin City Limits premiered. The performance was filmed before her current touring break.

Listen to “Cop Car” above.