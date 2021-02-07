Morgan Wallen’s sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album holds on to the top spot on the Billboard album charts for a fourth straight week. The singer tallied 149,000 equivalent album units this past week, 118,000 of those streaming equivalent album units and 25,000 coming from pure album sales. Dangerous is now the first country album to spend its first four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since Shania Twain’s Ups! did so between December 7, 2002 and January 2003. It’s also the first album by a male country singer to spend its first four weeks atop the charts since Garth Brooks’ Double Live between December 5, 1998 and January 2, 1999.

While his extended stay atop the charts is definitely a highlight for Wallen’s career, it comes after a video captured him using a racial slur. He issued an apology for his use of the n-word, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.” Unfortunately for him, the damage was already done as his recorded label Big Loud Records said Wallen’s behavior “will not be tolerated” and suspended his contract indefinitely.

Elsewhere on the charts, Lil Durk’s The Voice came in at No. 2 and Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon can be spotted at No. 3. Super Bowl LV halftime show performer The Weeknd and his After Hours album posts up at No. 4 while Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die rounds out the top five.

