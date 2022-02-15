All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Big Thief — Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You Big Thief’s new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You may be a mouthful to say, but it’s well worth a listen. The 20-track release was recorded in several locations across the country and is a perfect showcase of the group’s intimate and entrancing songwriting and vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s heart-tugging lyricism. Though ambitious, Big Thief executed the LP with conviction and Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it a “masterpiece.” Spoon — Lucifer On The Sofa After being mainstays in indie music for more than two decades, Spoon prove they’re here to stay with the new album Lucifer On The Sofa. It’s their first full-length project in five years and with revved-up songs like “The Hardest Cut” and “Wild,” the new album was well worth the wait. Spoon’s goal in recording the project was to keep up the high energy they would bring to the stage on tour — and they definitely succeeded.

Orville Peck — Broncho: Chapter 1 Orville Peck‘s music has been killing it on TikTok lately thanks to an inclusion in HBOMax’s Euphoria, but the masked cowboy also just dropped the new EP Broncho: Chapter 1. The four-track project sees Peck leaning further into his country music-inspired twang while combining atmospheric production with catchy riffs. Empath — Visitor Philly four-piece Empath shared their highly anticipated album Visitor this week, taking their sound in a more fuzzy, synth-heavy direction. Incorporating samples taken everywhere from Minecraft to an air conditioner, Empath show off their innovative songwriting on the 11-track effort. “We never want to be tied down to one type of song or sound, and we love all kinds of improvisational music,” lead singer Catherine Elicson said about the LP.

Sharon Van Etten — “Porta” Dropping her first new solo music of the year, Sharon Van Etten returned with the electrifying track “Porta.” Layered with resonating synths and a groove-driven beat, “Porta” marks a departure from her previous guitar-driven discography. Contrasting the buoyant beat, Van Etten said the song was actually written in 2020 at one of her “lowest lows,” speaking to experiencing “bouts of depression and anxiety and coping mechanisms” for much of her adult life. Father John Misty — “Q4” Father John Misty kicked off his new era of music with the cinematic track “Funny Girl,” and now he offers another look at his upcoming LP Chloë And The Next 20th Century with the triumphant track “Q4.” Draped with a dramatic string section, the song is heavily inspired by classical Hollywood and revolves around the story of a film adaptation of a book.

Mxmtoon — “Mona Lisa” Armed with her sing-song lyrical delivery and a ukulele, Mxmtoon returns with the earnest tune “Mona Lisa.” The song Mxmtoon’s version of an empowering anthem as she sings of prioritizing her self-worth. “‘Mona Lisa’ is about wanting to be the subject of the art for once instead of being the creator,” she said about the track. The Beths — “A Real Thing” After making waves with their sophomore album Jump Rope Gazers, The Beths are back with a song that’s sure to make you smile. “A Real Thing” is a breezy and rollicking tune which lead singer Liz Stokes describes as “muddled, a bit frantic, a bit sinister” and was written directly following New Zealand and the US’ 2020 election. The song is meant to be a shining beam of optimism with a healthy dose of dread.

Chris Farren — Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) While we were all picking up new hobbies like crocheting or an unhealthy TikTok addiction in lockdown, Chris Farren was hard at work. In just under three months, the musician wrote an entire score to a made-up movie, which he surprise released this week. Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) pulls inspiration from iconic films like the Bond series with influences of surf rock and ’60s French pop. The LP is mostly instrumental with the exception of the album opener, which features stunning vocals by Laura Stevenson. Orion Sun — “dirty dancer” Kicking off a new era of music with the soulful track “dirty dancer,” Orion Sun proves she’s definitely one to watch. After finding success on her 2020 Mom+Pop records debut Hold Space For Me, Orion Sun continues her with her intimate songwriting and breathtaking vocals on “dirty dancer,” a song about pushing past insecurities and holding onto self-love.