The Hollywood Bowl’s storied summer season may have come to an end, but there will still be plenty of concerts taking place at the iconic venue for the rest of the year. The 1975, Incubus, Sting, The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, Brandi Carlile, Boygenius, and more are set to perform just this month. If you’re planning on finding your way to one of these shows or others due to take place, such as Mariah Carey’s just-announced Merry Christmas To One And All Tour stop, it might help to know where to go for ride share if you don’t feel like finding parking.
Where Is Rideshare Near The Hollywood Bowl?
The Hollywood Bowl’s official website explains exactly where to catch your Uber or Lyft. Rideshare can be found at 2149 N Highland Ave. — although you might not see your car for a while if you don’t schedule your pick up early. As a resident, I can also advise that if you don’t mind walking, taking a stroll further down Highland, the Hilton Garden is usually a good place to drop your pin. While it can feel like a trek — especially after traipsing up and down those Hollywood Bowl hills — it’s usually worth the extra legwork.