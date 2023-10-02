Where Is Rideshare Near The Hollywood Bowl?

The Hollywood Bowl’s official website explains exactly where to catch your Uber or Lyft. Rideshare can be found at 2149 N Highland Ave. — although you might not see your car for a while if you don’t schedule your pick up early. As a resident, I can also advise that if you don’t mind walking, taking a stroll further down Highland, the Hilton Garden is usually a good place to drop your pin. While it can feel like a trek — especially after traipsing up and down those Hollywood Bowl hills — it’s usually worth the extra legwork.