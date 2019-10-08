The National Partner With Mike Mills Again For The Dance-Inspired ‘Hey Rosey’ Video

For their new album I Am Easy To Find, The National worked with a roster of terrific artists, including Sharon Van Etten and This Is The Kit’s Kate Stables. There was even more collaboration on the visual side of things, as Mike Mills directed an Alicia Vikander-starring short film based on the album. The R.E.M. musician has also directed some of the band’s music videos, and now he’s back with a new clip for “Hey Rosey.” The video stars Sharon Eyal, the creator of Israeli dance company L-E-V company.

Mills says of the video:

“I had always loved the work of Sharon Eyal, especially her improvisation. Luckily she was also a fan of The National and we began talking about her doing some dance work around the new record. For ‘Hey Rosey,’ we asked her to be a continuation of Alicia Vikander’s character in I Am Easy To Find — a side of that character we didn’t see in that film, the unconscious of that character, but really left that for Sharon to interpret. I think in subtle, strange, but really powerful ways she found movements and gestures that echo the feelings and themes in ‘Hey Rosey.'”

Watch the “Hey Rosey” video above, and read our review of I Am Easy To Find here. Also find our review of The National’s recent performance at the Greek Theatre here.