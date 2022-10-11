Wet Leg will help Florence And The Machine finish their North American headlining tour at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend, but the duo made a pitstop at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (October 10) for an energized performance of their breakthrough hit “Chaise Longue.”

“On the chaise longue, all day long, on the chaise longue,” Rhian Teasdale sings in the rousing refrain, but she and Hester Chambers haven’t had time to relax since the single took off upon its summer 2021 release.

“I think it was really good with ‘Chaise Longue,’ and also making the album, because we didn’t really have any of that pressure,” Teasdale told Uproxx in January. “We were just very happily working our jobs, and so we never really thought anything of it. It put us on a really good start to enjoy it, basically. I think when you start putting pressure on yourself from the outside world, that’s when it probably becomes not so fun. And what’s the point if it’s not fun?”

Wet Leg looks to be having the most fun. They made their late-night TV debut by performing “Chaise Longue” on Late Night With Seth Meyers in December 2021 — the same month as their Tiny Desk — and have since made the rounds to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Last month, Wet Leg took over BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where they performed a cover of Steve Lacy’s No. 1 hit “Bad Habit.” Live Lounge was also where Harry Styles covered Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream.”

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album arrived in April, followed by a slew of tour dates across North America and the UK. Their North American run is due to wrap tomorrow (October 12) in San Diego. But don’t worry. The Isle Of Wight standouts said their sophomore album is “in the bag,” so more headlining dates seem inevitable. Not to mention, they’ll be supporting Styles on his never-ending Love On Tour next spring.

For now, watch Wet Leg yet again rock “Chaise Longue” above.