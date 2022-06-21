It’s already been an insane year for Wet Leg. The forceful Isle of Wight indie rock duo of Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale put out one of the year’s best indie albums in their self-titled debut. They’ve been one of the buzziest bands of the year (Dave Grohl is a fan) playing multiple headlining tour dates, with more to come as well as a run of support slots for Florence and The Machine. They’ve been all over late-night talk show performances and heck, even Harry Styles (who they’ll be opening for in 2023) has covered one of their songs?! The hype is real, y’all.

So last weekend, at their hometown Isle Of Wight music festival (which qualifies as much more than just a hometown fest), the pair gave an interview to Absolute Radio and indicated that the follow-up to their splendid debut is already recorded and completed. “It’s in the bag,” Chambers said. “[We’ve] completed it. All done.” Teasdale joked that it’s heading towards a “death metal” path (hello Sasami!), but that fans can expect, “A lot of double kick drum.” But before you get too excited, they also indicated that the album won’t be out anytime soon. Which seems expected given the loads of headline and support touring that they have on deck.

Either way, it’s amazing to consider how they’ve had time to lock into the studio and record a whole new album. But it’s this kind of work ethic that makes them stars and just maybe justifies all the hype.