TikTok has given birth to, or at least paved the way for, several viral trends. Rap music lovers are shredding the nearest plastic bag thanks to Latto’s new song, “Put It On Da Floor.” Before that, they ferociously thrust their hips because of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock.” Now rock fans are going in for a semi-choreographed movement of their own: the Pinegrove Shuffle.

Named after the rock band Pinegrove, the interpretative dance is perfectly suited for indie listeners. So, what is the Pinegrove Shuffle? Essentially, the dance craze is the spontaneous flinging of the arms while alternating a lunge of the legs. The dance, originated by Garrett Lee, stems from the group’s 2015 song “Need 2,” from their album Everything So Far.

While most musicians eventually find a way to use virality to their benefit, don’t expect the same from Pinegrove. The band remains somewhat active, having released an album, 11:11, last year. Many former supporters haven’t shown up in the same force since frontman Evan Stephans Hall was accused of sexual coercion in 2017.

Hall issued a lengthy statement about his relationship with the accuser, writing, “The time we spent together was complicated. I believed we were mutually in love, and we said it to each other often. But she also sometimes expressed reservation—she was dating someone else, and the dissolution of that relationship would have yielded intense personal and professional consequences. We talked about it thoroughly, endlessly. it was convoluted, heavy, and emotional. this whole period felt like an impossible situation with no right answer, but we were working through it together.”

He added, “Still, I am coming to terms with the fact that I monumentally misread the situation. I am trying earnestly to follow this line as deeply as it goes to reflect on all of the things I could have done and can do better.”