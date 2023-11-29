With a bill this promising, fans can’t wait to get their hands on tickets. And thankfully, they won’t have to wait too long to buy their passes.

When will tickets for Shaky Knees Festival 2024 come out?

Tickets will be available for purchase via presale beginning Thursday (November 30) at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can sign up for the presale here starting now. Upon registering for the presale, registrants will receive a code to use on the day of the presale. Fans will be able to purchase passes for all three days of the festival, as well as single-day passes for individual days of the fans’ choosing. If there are any tickets left following the presale, a general on-sale will follow.

You can see the full line-up below.

