Uproxx / 1800 Tequila

You know how to EAT THIS CITY. With top chefs as tour guides, you’ve learned how to scout out hot spots for breakfast and brunch, where to go for a delicious date night, and how to feast like a local liege in the cities you love. But where do you wash it all down? Do you know how to find the best brewpub? Uncover who makes the meanest bloody marys and the most sparkling mimosas?

You’re about to find out. Welcome to DRINK THIS CITY!

This week we’re diving deep into Manhattan! It’s no surprise that the most densely populated borough in New York City is also rich in beautiful bars, inventive bar programs, and creative cocktail culture. To navigate the best bars that the big city has to offer, we’ll need a guide that knows his stuff, and luckily, we have just the man!

Meet Derrick Turner, native New Yorker, the Official Bartender of 1800 Tequila, and one of TimeOut Magazine’s Top 10 Bartenders in New York City in 2015. Derrick got his start in the industry as a barback, working to pay off his culinary school loans, but quickly discovered his passion in creating cocktails. Behind the bar, he could utilize his culinary experience, infusing his beverages with interesting and unusual flavor combinations, tailoring his drinks to his patrons.

“I like to break down what a person likes to drink to a T,” he says of his focus on flavor. “Do you want something sweet, spicy, bitter or tangy?”

It’s clear Derrick knows how to match with flavor and personalization. So we asked him to give us a quick recipe before taking us on our tour:

Ingredients:

2 oz. 1800 Coconut

¾ oz. Agavero Orange Liqueur

¾ oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. pear juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with three pear slices.

Clearly, with Derrick Turner behind the bar, we’re in for a great night out — now let’s join him on a behind the scenes tour of Manhattan’s best cocktail spots.