A Beer Lover’s Guide To The Best Beer in New Orleans

New Orleans has a reputation for great food and drink. The Big Easy is a food lover’s paradise where a party is never far away. The bar scene is one of the most iconic in America and, of course, that means there’s a lot of great beer to drink.

As with most major cities across America these days, NOLA has a lot of options when it comes to fresh, local beer. The city boasts a vibrant beer scene, with new ideas popping up next to stone-cold classics in breweries across the city. This guide is a gateway of sorts to get you into the scene. Use the ten spots below as your introduction to the awesome hotspots, rad brewers, and great beer.

AVENUE PUB

When you walk into Avenue Pub, you’ll feel like you’re at home. The bar exudes that rustic colonialist vibe that New Orleans is famous for. The staff here know their beer inside and out and are more than happy to chat about which ones you should taste.

The tap and bottle list is big with a capital B. There’s a constant rotation of great brews that highlight the best of the best right now — from America to Europe and beyond. It’s seriously impressive. You can spend hours just perusing the menu before you make a decision. Then you’ll realize there’s a whole other bar upstairs, with even more great beer on the menu. Pick a beer, order some Dumptruck fries, and settle in for a great night of drinking.