Bartenders Tell Us The Best Beers To Drink All Winter Long

Getty Image

It might seem like the summer is beer weather. Few things are more refreshing than downing an ice cold beer after spending an hour with the sun beating down on you as you mow your lawn. A day at the beach is incomplete without a light, refreshing beer (or five). And no outdoor concert isn’t better with Corona and lime. That season is perfect for IPAs, pale ales, and other lighter beers.

The winter, on the other hand, is the perfect time for stouts, porters, and all kinds of barrel-aged deliciousness. And unless you’re ready to change hemispheres for a few months, that’s the situation we’re in right now.

When the weather grows cold, some of us reach for dark spirits and warm cocktails. But, others fill their glasses with dark, malty, rich beers. Bartenders, while obvious fans of cocktails, also reach for darker beers during the bleak, sunless days of winter. That’s why we asked them to tell us their favorite beers to drink all winter long.

New Holland Dragon’s Milk Stout

Nahm Kim, head mixologist at Sunda New Asian in Chicago

“What is my favorite wintery beer? New Holland’s Dragons Milk. It’s a superb barrel aged stout from Michigan and it drinks like chocolate milk for adults.”

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

Troy Bailey, bartender at Primavera Ristorante in Coronado, California

“During the winter, you’d typically want a beer with a nice malty presence, but I myself am a big IPA kind of guy. The Knee Deep Brewing Company Hoptologist DIPA and Bell’s Brewery Two Hearted Ale are my go-to beers. They have the hopped-up flavor, but finish with a nice malty, sweetness that makes for a great pint or three! Ditch the chilled pint and serve in a room temperature mug for maximum flavor enjoyment.”