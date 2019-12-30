It’s that time of year when the bubbles start flowing. A great bottle of champagne or sparkling wine is a must for the upcoming New Year’s Eve festivities as we say goodbye to the 2010s and welcome a brand new decade. Which means it’s also the best time of year to explore the nuances of sparkling wine before the dreaded January recovery season kicks in. Here are a couple of terms to keep in mind before we dive in. “Brut” is dry. “Demi-sec” or “Sec” is medium-sweet and sweet respectively.”Cuvee” denotes a blend of grapes in the bottle. Champagne is from the Champagne region of France only — it’s still just a sparkling wine though. Prosecco is from Italy. Cava is from Spain. Sekt is from Germany. There are a million other terms, but these few should get you by. The five bottles of Champagne and sparkling wine below are widely available, classic, and mostly affordable. These are party bottles that’ll wow your guests and help get them in the mood to revel all night long. Happy New Year! Related: The Essential Bottles Of Winter Beer For Every Stage Of Your Holiday Party

“It’s Party Time” Bubbles — Jacqueline Leonne Brut Can (NM) View this post on Instagram Some days you just need something more celebratory than beer 😉 New favorite thing -> Sparkling wine… in a can. (And this one is actually totally delicious) #sparklingwinesaturday #jacquelineleonne A post shared by @ will_hike_for_beer on Feb 17, 2018 at 6:27pm PST The Bubbles: You’re likely drunk now. So, switch over to affordable bubbles from the can. Everyone will be happy to oblige at this point. This can from New Mexico is a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The wine is dialed in enough to be very drinkable while still having enough nuance to keep things interesting. Tasting Notes: The wine opens with clear notes of an apple and pear orchard with hints of lemony citrus. Bready biscuits, roasted nuts, and a hint of spice mingle in the taste. The end is dry, fruity, and mildly fizzy. The Bottom line: This is a quaffable can of bubbly to get your crew through the rest of the night of partying, dancing, games, food, and sex. They can also take cans with them as they file out into the streets. Buy Here for $3.99 (per can)