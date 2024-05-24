Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. Whether or not you have family members who have served in the military, you’re probably looking forward to this year’s long weekend. It gives us all a chance to catch our breath before the final slog toward the summertime, and what better way to chill than by scooping up some great food deals?
Any time we have a long weekend ahead, indulging in your favorite foods is necessary; and the only thing better than your favorite food is getting that food for a massive discount. Luckily for all of us, several fast food and sit-down restaurants are offering some pretty sweet savings, especially for meals catering to larger parties.
So grab your family, friends, or whatever, and get fed some good food on the cheap. Here are the best food deals for Memorial Day Weekend 2024.
Arby’s — Rewards members will receive 50% off any burger when ordering online or through their app beginning on Memorial Day.
Buffalo Wild Wings — All month receive six free wings when placing an order over $20. To snag the deal use the code “GOWINGS.”
Dave & Buster’s — Beginning Sunday, May 26th, pick up $2 beers. On Memorial Day, new and existing loyalty members will receive 50% off their food purchases.
Dunkin’ Donuts — Between Wednesday, May 22 and Sunday, May 26, Dunkin Rewards members will earn 3x the points on any large iced beverage posted.
Fogo de Chão — Veterans and Active Duty military personnel will receive 50% off a churrasco meal, and the rest of your table will receive 10% off no their matter status. Throughout Memorial Day weekend you can also enjoy free delivery.
Hooters — Between May 24 through the 27th, you can grab a build-your-own-burger special for just $13. That includes a burger, fries, and a Dos Equis.
Krispy Kreme — Between Friday, May 24th to Monday, May 27th (Memorial Day) you can pick up a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $3.84 when checking out with the promo code “ROADTRIP” as part of Krispy Kreme’s Doughnut Detour Deal.
Why $3.84? Because AAA is projecting that 38.4 million people will travel by car at least 50 miles over Memorial Day Weekend. And for some reason, Krispy Kreme felt like they should make a deal based on that projection. We’re not mad at it if it gets us cheap doughnuts, but that doesn’t mean we don’t think it’s weird.
Long John Silver’s — Between May 23rd and May 24th you can receive $5 off all Family Meals when you check out with the code “5OFFFAM.”
Marco’s — For just $19.99, receive Marco’s Mega Deal (large one-topping pizza, Cheezybread, and Cinnasquares) any day during Memorial Day Weekend. To claim the deal checkout using the code “MEGAMEAL.”
Morton’s Steakhouse — Between May 22nd and May 27th, you can order from a special dinner-for-two menu that includes a starter, 18-ounce dry-aged, bone-in
Kansas City Strip, Lobster Ravioli, and your choice of toppings and accompaniments.
Sonic — Throughout Memorial Day Weekend you can pick up a shake for half-price anytime after 7 p.m.
TGI Fridays — This is technically a graduation-specific deal, but it’s extending through Memorial Day weekend. Receive 25% off any party platters when checking out with the code “GRAD24.”
Wendy’s — On Friday receive a free order of fries with any purchase from the Wendy’s app.
White Castle — During Memorial Day weekend, you can save $3 off a Crave Clutch order. That’ll get you 20 sliders of your choice. Checkout using the code “CLUTCHDEAL.”
