Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. Whether or not you have family members who have served in the military, you’re probably looking forward to this year’s long weekend. It gives us all a chance to catch our breath before the final slog toward the summertime, and what better way to chill than by scooping up some great food deals?

Any time we have a long weekend ahead, indulging in your favorite foods is necessary; and the only thing better than your favorite food is getting that food for a massive discount. Luckily for all of us, several fast food and sit-down restaurants are offering some pretty sweet savings, especially for meals catering to larger parties.

So grab your family, friends, or whatever, and get fed some good food on the cheap. Here are the best food deals for Memorial Day Weekend 2024.

Arby’s — Rewards members will receive 50% off any burger when ordering online or through their app beginning on Memorial Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings — All month receive six free wings when placing an order over $20. To snag the deal use the code “GOWINGS.”

Dave & Buster’s — Beginning Sunday, May 26th, pick up $2 beers. On Memorial Day, new and existing loyalty members will receive 50% off their food purchases.