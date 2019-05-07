Getty Image

As summer rapidly approaches, great deals on cheap flights, hotels, and travel are going to be harder and harder to find. Now’s the time to plan ahead, shop around, and set those price alerts. Sure, it can be daunting to keep an eye on all of this during the high season, but you can also save a lot of coin if you play it right.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

SUMMER DEAL: $200 ROUNDTRIP FROM CHICAGO TO GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

Skyscanner

Guadalajara is a great destination if you’re into tequila and food. The city has one of the best food scenes in Mexico. The surrounding area, the Jalisco Highlands, is the home of tequila. It’s dope. Currently, you can score a super cheap flight this summer. $209 for a roundtrip and direct flight from Chicago is a steal.

Book A Flight Here



FALL DEAL: $245 ROUNDTRIP FROM BOSTON TO LONDON

Skyscanner

Looking a little bit further down the road, Delta is offering a great deal on flights to London this fall. Tickets are selling for $245 roundtrip from Boston in November. Other East Coast cities are clocking in at similar prices.

Book A Flight Here



SAVE UP TO 35% AT PREFERRED HOTELS & RESORTS

Preferred Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts runs some of the swankiest properties around the world. They also have a great list of budget options, giving travelers the chance to stay at their comfort level at any price.

Right now, they’re offering up to 35 percent off last-minute bookings. You’ll also receive a points bonus worth $50. You’ll need to book by May 14th and travel before June 16th.

Book A Room Here