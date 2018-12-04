Getty Image

The biggest sales on travel for the whole year are basically over, folks. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday saw some serious discounts on everything from dream vacations to plush hotels to flights departing to nearly every corner of the planet. The price cuts were deep and wide.

That being said, there are still some great deals out there. You just have to do a little more digging to find them. Winter is always going to be a cheap time to travel, comparatively. After the holidays we head into another shoulder season — which means, discounts will abound. Overall, travel is going to be cheap until spraaaaang breaaaaaak (y’all).

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

$4 FARES AROUND EAST ASIA WITH AIRASIA

AirAsia is offering $4 flights to a long list of destinations around Southeast, East, and South Asia. You’ll need to book before December 9th to take advantage of this one. You’ll also need to fly between May of next year and February of 2020.

Look at it this way, if you’re planning on finally putting on that backpack next spring, this is the way to make sure you see the most of the eastern reaches of Asia without breaking the bank,