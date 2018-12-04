$4 Flights Around Asia Lead This Week’s Best Cheap Flights And Winter Travel Deals

12.04.18 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The biggest sales on travel for the whole year are basically over, folks. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday saw some serious discounts on everything from dream vacations to plush hotels to flights departing to nearly every corner of the planet. The price cuts were deep and wide.

That being said, there are still some great deals out there. You just have to do a little more digging to find them. Winter is always going to be a cheap time to travel, comparatively. After the holidays we head into another shoulder season — which means, discounts will abound. Overall, travel is going to be cheap until spraaaaang breaaaaaak (y’all).

Below are some of the best deals on cheap flights and travel packages right now. These are the sites and Twitter feeds that you should be following and setting up alerts for. Prices will vary. Sales will pass quickly. You’ve gotta shop hard and act fast. Good luck out there and happy travels!

Check out Uproxx’s Travel Guides for all your travel needs.

$4 FARES AROUND EAST ASIA WITH AIRASIA

AirAsia is offering $4 flights to a long list of destinations around Southeast, East, and South Asia. You’ll need to book before December 9th to take advantage of this one. You’ll also need to fly between May of next year and February of 2020.

Look at it this way, if you’re planning on finally putting on that backpack next spring, this is the way to make sure you see the most of the eastern reaches of Asia without breaking the bank,

AirAsia.com

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hotels#Travel Guides#Cheap Flights#Travel
TAGSAIRLINEScheap flightsHOTELSTRAVELtravel guides

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP