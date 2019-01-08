Book A Trip For $1 In This Week’s Cheap Flights And Travel Deals

Getty Image

The shoulder season is in full swing and sales are starting to pop off across the travel industry. With Spring Break mere months away, the cold of winter is really taking hold, and the holiday hangover setting in. It’s time to look ahead and book some travel.

Right now is a great time to lock in a couple trips for the year to come. The deals abound — as airlines, hotels, and travel companies look to get the year started with as many bookings as possible. Huge discounts are popping everywhere and we’re here to make sure you get the best ones.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals right now.

BOOK A TRIP WITH A $1 DOWN PAYMENT WITH INTREPID TRAVEL

Okay, this is the price the reservation not the price of booking, let’s just be crystal clear about that. Intrepid Travel is, however, giving you a chance to lock in a trip for 2019 for only one dollar. You’ll have until February 15th to take advantage of this deal and you’ll need to travel before December 14th. If your trip falls before July 15th, you’ll need to pay the remaining balance with 56 days. If your booking falls after that date, then you’ll have until May 15th to come up with the cash.

This is a great deal that’ll allow you to snag a spot on an amazing adventure while giving you time to save up a little dough to cover the costs.

Take Advantage of Intrepid Travel’s $1 Deposit Deal Here

GET AHEAD OF 2019’S TRAVEL TRENDS AND DEALS WITH KAYAK TRAVEL HACKER

Kayak’s Travel Hacker has your back when it comes to saving you money in 2019. The Travel Hacker is the perfect spot to get ideas and find discounts across the whole world.

The Wallet-Friendly tab is a great resource that’ll give you in-depth information on ten prime destinations across the U.S. Each location comes with travel and food tips, a handy graph of flight prices (and best times to buy), and links to hotel deals. It’s an all-in site that’ll help you plan that perfect getaway this year.

Dig Into Kayak’s Travel Hacker Here

UP TO $10,000 OFF WINDSTAR CRUISES UNTIL TOMORROW

Windstar Cruises are the cruises for people who want something unique, carefree, and phenomenal. The small ships mean you’ll have a personal experience on a floating boutique hotel. The cruise line took themselves up a whole other notch by teaming up the James Beard Foundation to revamp their food choices and it’s a big win for traveling foodies.

Starting on Thursday each week, they’re offering discounts on seven cruises around the world. The sale only last seven days. That gives you until tomorrow to book an amazing, small vessel cruise. We’re talking serious discounts here, folks — $10,000 off the sticker price serious.

