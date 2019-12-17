It’s that time of year again. Christmas is here. Halls are getting decked. Wine is being mulled. Presents are pilling up. And amidst all that, people are getting ready to travel. Some of us will be traveling home. Others will be taking advantage of the time off to chase the sun or finally strike out on that long-awaited globe-trotting adventure. Point being, travel is in the air. So we thought we’d reach out to some of our favorite travelers to find out how and where they spend Christmas. The results are an interesting mix of classics (home, sweet, home), surprises (an Orlando timeshare!), and iconic destinations (Hawaii, Austria). Let’s dive in! Related: Travel Writers And Influencers Tell Us Their Favorite Destinations For Winter

That said, nothing beats the Christmas lead-up I spent in Austrian Tirol. The Kriskindl Markts have been raved about by literally every travel writer who has ever visited them, and yet… they’re underhyped. Seriously. Walking around and shopping from small vendors while sipping mulled wine is the Christmas Spirit distilled. There’s an old-world feel and the villages are small — you can actually smell the mulling spice and the pine needles, instead of having those sensory elements filtered through a layer of smog. Oh, and do you know about Krampus, the giant, horrible monster that abducts kids on Christmas? Because he’s from this region and to honor him, men roam the streets in giant, furry suits, and heavy wooden masks terrorizing people. Kids hate it. It’s sincerely traumatizing. And yet the tradition endures. When it snows (which is often), everyone hikes up the long, windy alpine hills, eats heaping helpings of stew with fresh loaves of bread, glugs more gluhwein or beer, and sleds down again at a breakneck pace. And there’s always something like that. Every day in the leadup to the holiday itself. There are men in jaunty alpine hats singing one night and restaurants serving communal dishes of food in pans so heavy that they threaten to strain the oak tables another and cozy crackling fires in every bar and restaurant. Then there’s my favorite hotel on earth: the ultra-luxurious, ultra-sensual Aqua Dome, Tirol — where steam rises day and night from the many thermally-fed pools and locals and tourists alike bask nude in the many saunas, steam rooms, and spas. Okay, we maybe went off the rails there with all the nude spa stuff. But I promise you: It’s the dreamiest region on earth for Christmas and if Santa were to skip a year and spend it cozy but the fire, this is where to look for him.