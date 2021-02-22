Our French Toast With Pecans Is A Decadent And Easy Breakfast Gem

French toast feels like it’s simple, but it’s also insanely easy to screw up. The type of bread you use is a key factor, sure (thickness, etc.). Then there’s the custard or creamy egg wash for dipping said bread in — some recipes are closer to a scrambled egg wash while others are almost eggnog (plus there’s the matter of how long you soak the bread). Finally, there’s what you put on your French toast to give it that x-factor and really make it pop for Sunday brunch or a date night sleepover.

When it comes to bread, you want it thicker-than-a-regular-whitebread-loaf but not overly thicc. That way, you can get a crispier edge while holding onto a softer middle, adding a textural counterpoint. I love the heft of challah but you can really use anything you prefer. I’ve had French toast made with King’s Hawaiian Rolls before, which came out pretty great. (If you go with bread that’s full of seeds, know that the flavors of those seeds will be drawn out by the heat of your pan — do with that knowledge what you will.)

The next most important factor is the custard you soak the bread in. I like to go almost full eggnog with my French toast custard. That means egg yolks, heavy cream, a lot of brown spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice), plenty of bourbon, and dark sugars with a nice dose of vanilla. But really, this depends on your palate. Maybe use my recipe as a baseline, then find the balance you like and stick with that.

Lastly, there are the toppings. There are so many directions you can go from fruit and whipped cream to butter and syrup to peanut butter and jam (trust us, it’s good) to ham, turkey, and cheese to make a goddamn Monte Cristo. You can even go super luxe and top your French toast with avocado, poached eggs, Hollandaise, and caviar if you want (trust us, again … it’s delicious). You do you.

All of this is to say that the recipe below is a jumping-off point and not a French toast mandate. Good luck!