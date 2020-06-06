Bartenders Name The Best Gins And Vodkas For Mixing Martinis

If you want to get technical (and we often do), a “martini” is made with gin. The other basic ingredient is vermouth. It’s usually adorned with an olive or perhaps a lemon twist. Simple, elegant, clean, and surprisingly complex. No wonder it’s a favorite of the fictional secret agent James Bond (though many bartenders disagree with his whole “shaken, not stirred” philosophy), Joe Pesci, George Takei, and anyone else who prefers their cocktails mostly comprised of booze. While gin is technically the main spirit in a martini, many people enjoy their martinis with vodka instead. Prepared this way, it’s a cleaner, less vegetal/ herbaceous drink. The trademark botanicals of gin are missing, which leaves the vermouth as the star of the show. To gather some insight on where bartenders stand on the gin vs. vodka martini dispute, we asked some of our favorite mixologists to tell us which gins or vodkas they pour in their martinis.