The Tastiest, Best-Value Bottles Of Irish Whiskey In The $50 Range

Stumbling into a really good bottle of Irish whiskey at an accessible price range isn’t too difficult in the U.S…. yet. But as Irish whiskey becomes more and more ubiquitous on liquor store shelves, the chance for confusion as to what is and what isn’t tasty is increasing. That’s why you have us. Speaking personally, I have a deep love for Irish whiskey. In fact, I’d say I prefer it to bourbon. Sorry Kentucky, I hope you’ll forgive me. The beauty of Irish whiskey is in the refinement of the triple distilling and the practice of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casking. For me, those flavors hit notes I deeply enjoy — brighter and lighter than bourbon’s honeyed sweetness. The ten bottles below are all standouts in the $30 to $50 price range. Obviously, some of them are preferred to others — I ride-or-die for Redbreast — but they’re all perfectly drinkable, excellent value, and are readily available for delivery. Related: The Tastiest, Best-Value Bottles Of Bourbon In The $50 Range