Save Big On Travel And Flights With These Labor Day Sales

08.27.19 2 hours ago

iStockphoto

Labor Day weekend is nearly here. If you haven’t made any travel plans for the three-day reprieve, now’s the time! Sales are picking up this week leading into the weekend. Hotels are slashing prices. Flights are on sale right now. Travel packages and tours are steeply discounted with a lot of extra perks.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

SAVE 50% AND EARN A $800 RESORT CREDIT WITH IBEROSTAR HOTELS & RESORTS LABOR DAY SALE

Iberostar

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts runs some of the plushest properties from New York to Miami to Cuba, Jamaica, and across Mexico. They’re running a Labor Sale this week that’ll net you up to 50 percent off their properties in Mexico, 20 percent off Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and 15 percent off New York hotels.

You’ll also receive an $800 resort credit at the Caribbean and Mexican spots. That’s a lot of massages and pina coladas on the house. You’ll need to book before September 2nd and travel before October 31st.

Book A Room Here

