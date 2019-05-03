Getty Image

If you follow craft brewing closely, you’ll see milkshake IPAs, barrel-aged stouts, and all kinds of sour beers trending. But when it comes to world beer, there’s no bigger style than lager (pale lagers make up around 90 percent of the beer imbibed globally). If you’re a fan of bold flavors and unique ingredients this might surprise you, but the lager is one of the simplest styles on the market and widely beloved.

These light, refreshing brews are also perfectly suited for spring and summer drinking. What would you rather crush on a hot day, a pilsner, pale lager, or a heavy, rich stout? We’ll take the lager 9=nine times out of ten. When brewers aren’t making over-the-top, barrel-aged imperial stouts and limited-edition offerings, you can bet they’re drinking lagers.

That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us their favorite lagers, excluding those they make themselves.

Pilsner Urquell

Patrick Broderick, brewmaster at North Coast Brewing Company

“I’d have to go with the original pilsner, Pilsner Urquell brewed by the Pilsner Urquell Brewery in Plzeň, Czech Republic. Pilsner is such an iconic style, so much so that ⅔ of all beer produced in the world is a representation of it. The best pilsners are thirst-quenching, full-bodied and beautifully clear with a subtle noble-hop character. That’s how I would describe Pilsner Urquell.”