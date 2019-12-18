We Asked Bartenders For The Best Spirits To Pair With Fruitcake

Because it’s officially the holidays, it’s finally time to talk about fruitcake once again. Many of us have never even tried this extremely dense, hard-to-swallow Christmas “cake” — full of various dried fruits practically designed to get stuck in between your teeth, uncomfortably large chunks of mystery nuts, and overpowering seasonal spices. If you have tried it, we’re incredibly sorry for your hardship. Hopefully you got the version that’s drenched in hard alcohol. That’s how Cole Newton, bartender and owner of Twelve Mile Limit in New Orleans, takes hist. He believes that, in order to actually enjoy this seasonal monstrosity, it needs to doused with a very specific spirit. “As a broad category, I don’t think eau de vie, or clear fruit brandy, gets enough love,” he says. “It’s the ultimate example of a spirit that’s fruity but not sweet, and that’s exactly what you need when politely trying to choke down some fruitcake.” Regardless of our thoughts on the subject, many people clearly enjoy the appearance of fruitcake each and every holiday season. Probably because they, like us, prefer their foods drenched in booze. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us the spirits they like to pair (or pour over) their holiday fruitcake.