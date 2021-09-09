2021 has been the year of dreaming of travel, finally getting the f*ck outside again, and then… having all that excitement delayed a little longer. But even with travel restrictions back in place, it’s too late to stop our travel planning and fantasizing now — it would break us all!
Even if you can’t lock in travels to Thailand, Sweden, Australia, and so many other places this instant, you can still get plenty of trip inspiration. Myriad travel movies, shows, and documentaries are ready to give you FOMO right now. Some even share enough info to help you cure it (eventually)!
From docuseries highlighting culinary delicacies from around the world to an interactive video-game-like movie with Bear Grylls, there are plenty of travel-inspired Netflix Originals to keep the travel bug alive until you feel comfortable hitting the road. Check our favorites, below.
Tales by Light (2018)
3 Seasons, 18 Episodes | IMDB: 8.3
Have you ever wondered what it takes to capture that perfect photo? Tune into Tales by Light on Netflix to watch as photographers and filmmakers travel the world in the hopes of capturing incredible, one-of-a-kind images of people, places, wildlife, and cultures from previously unseen angles.
The stories, imagery, and views in the show are breathtaking, to say the least. Within the first few episodes, you’ll feel not only creatively inspired but also motivated to go out there and explore the ends of the earth for yourself.
Magical Andes (2021)
2 Seasons, 10 Episodes | IMDB: 7.8
Outdoor enthusiasts, mountaineers, and curious travelers alike don’t want to miss this Netflix Original docuseries. The crew adventures through the Andes Mountains region of South America (Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia) to highlight the majestic landscapes and meet the people living within them.
In each episode, you’ll get to know the unique cultures, people, and stories that make up the beauty of the Andes.
You vs. Wild (2019)
1 Season, 8 Episodes | IMDB: 6.7
Bear Grylls is a reality T.V. star, master of the outdoors, and now…video game character? Well, kind of. In this interactive series, the viewer (AKA, you) is in control of the plot. You’ll make key decisions to help Grylls survive and complete missions in a few of the harshest environments on the planet.
You’ll venture from the depths of the jungle to snowy mountaintops and even an underground mine in the remote European wilderness. Whatever choices you make throughout the series, it’s sure to get your adrenaline going and ready for some wild adventures of your own.
Flavorful Origins (2020)
3 Seasons, 40 Episodes | IMDB: 7.8
Foodies, rejoice! If you’re someone who chooses your vacations based on where the best food is, Netflix has you covered. Get ready to embark on a journey through the culinary traditions of China in Flavorful Origins. Throughout the series, you’ll uncover the stories of people who create and cherish these long-lived Chinese dishes in Gansu, Yunnan, and Chaoshan.
From the farming process to the table, you’re sure to be salivating by the end of each episode. I’m hungry just thinking about it!
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (2020)
1 Season, 8 Episodes | IMDB: 8.1
Maybe I’m biased because Zac Efron has been my number one celebrity crush since his High School Musical days, but I think Down to Earth is actually an incredibly insightful, heartwarming show. Efron travels the world with superfood guru and wellness expert Darin Olien to search for the healthiest and most sustainable ways to live.
With destinations like Iceland, Costa Rica, Sardinia, and France, you’ll get a glimpse of each country’s landscapes, cultural practices, and eco-conscious efforts. Efron, Olien, and their crew are filming season two — expect even more eco-travel inspo to come in 2022!
World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (2021)
1 Season, 8 Episodes | IMDB: 6.7
If you’re someone who’s always looking for memorable places to stay, then you’ll love this Netflix Original. In The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals, three lively millennials (Megan Batoon, Jo Franco, and Luis D. Ortiz) take viewers around the globe to find unique, budget, and luxury vacation rentals while sharing their expert travel tips and advice.
Whether you want to sail away at sea, live the #VanLife for a few days, or sleep in a treehouse, this show will teach you exactly how to do it. Click here for the complete list of accessible vacation rentals from the show.
Dark Tourist (2018)
1 Season, 8 Episodes | IMDB: 7.5
If you’re not afraid of being a little (okay, a lot) taboo, then get your fix of all things strange (and slightly terrifying) with Netflix’s Dark Tourist. Journalist and lover of the weirder things in life, David Farrier, visits unconventional tourist attractions and destinations that are associated with death and destruction. From visiting a nuclear lake and a warzone to dining with “vampires” in New Orleans, anyone who’s looking for the most outrageous adventures should watch this.
If you dare to follow in Farrier’s footsteps, you’ll have some of the spookiest stories to tell when you get home.
Stay Here (2018)
1 Season, 8 Episodes | IMDB: 7.5
Quintessential American adventure meets HGTV with this vacation rental makeover series. Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer travel across the United States to help property owners turn their short-term rentals into successful, money-making investments. From Seattle and Palm Springs to Brooklyn and Paso Robles wine country, you might just find your next domestic vacation spot.
Street Food: Latin America (2020)
1 Season, 6 Episodes | IMDB: 7.9
Is Latin America a must on your travel to-do list? Then you’ll want to check out Street Food: Latin America, a docu-series from the creators of Chef’s Table. As a viewer, you’ll visit six countries (Argentina, Oaxaca, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and Bolivia) to watch as master street food chefs tell their stories. Learn about the delicious traditions, vibrant cultures, and remarkable people who live in each region.
You’ll be drooling over the indulgent delicacies and planning your Latin American tour by the end of the season.
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (2019)
2 Seasons, 4 Episodes | IMDB: 7.6
Here’s another one for design aficionados and adventure daydreamers alike. In this Netflix Original series, award-winning architect Piers Taylor and actress turned property enthusiast Caroline Quentin travel the world touring beautifully unconventional homes. You’ll get a sneak peek at some of the world’s most avant-garde residential architecture while taking in their fascinating landscapes.
From an underground subterranean living quarter in Greece to a farmhouse made of steel in Spain, the properties in the series showcase eccentric and fascinating people from around the globe.
