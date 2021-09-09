2021 has been the year of dreaming of travel, finally getting the f*ck outside again, and then… having all that excitement delayed a little longer. But even with travel restrictions back in place, it’s too late to stop our travel planning and fantasizing now — it would break us all! Even if you can’t lock in travels to Thailand, Sweden, Australia, and so many other places this instant, you can still get plenty of trip inspiration. Myriad travel movies, shows, and documentaries are ready to give you FOMO right now. Some even share enough info to help you cure it (eventually)! From docuseries highlighting culinary delicacies from around the world to an interactive video-game-like movie with Bear Grylls, there are plenty of travel-inspired Netflix Originals to keep the travel bug alive until you feel comfortable hitting the road. Check our favorites, below.