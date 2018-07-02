The Best Beers To Chase Down This July

07.02.18 40 mins ago

Uproxx/iStockphoto

Welcome to July! It’s time for cold, tasty beers that can quench a deep thirst on a hot day. This time of year calls for juicy beers that lean lower on the ABVs — you don’t want a heavy, creamy beer with the kick of a bottle of wine right now. Beer on hot days should be all about light, refreshing, and crisp.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this July. Some of these are easier to find, with larger distribution; some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble!

Happy hunting!

HI-FI HOPS — LAGUNITAS

Cannabis has been riding a wave of legalization for the better part of a decade. And, finally, the world of THC and hops have collided in the mainstream with the Lagunitas release of Hi-Fi Hops.

The beer is technically a “sparkling water” that’s infused with hops and spiked with THC. So, yes, you will get stoned drinking this beer and there’s an almost ale-like hoppy smoothness here that’s not too bitter and rather refreshing. If you’re in a state where cannabis is (finally) legal, check this one out.

