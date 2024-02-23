The weekend is here and it’s time for an easy but delicious bourbon cocktail. The Black Rose hits that mark perfectly. It’s an easy stirrer that kind of a Sazerac-lite concoction. That doesn’t mean it’s lesser, it’s just a little more approachable and sweeter, which makes it feel right on a Friday night or Saturday afternoon.

The drink is a modern classic — from the New York bar scene of the early aughts — and adds a nice sweet fruity layer to the iconic Sazerac while removing the brash absinth variable. The idea is the same, the execution is easy, and the results are light and delicious. The mix of bourbon, cognac, fruity syrup, and bitters just works.

The key here is stirring up a simple and easy-to-make-at-home cocktail that delivers. The Black Rose is the perfect candidate so let’s dive right in!

