It’s June, which means it’s very much summer for most of the country. While nobody is going to tell you to stop sipping on your favorite barrel-aged stouts (if that’s what you’re into), this really is the time of year to fill your fridge with craft-brewed IPAs, pale ales, wheat beers, sours, and fruity gose-style beers for sipping on those long, hazy summer afteroons. But while the aforementioned styles are all gems this time of year, the classic pilsner is the season’s true MVP. Seriously, how can you deny the classic, crisp flavor of a refreshing pilsner? When done right, it’s all freshly mowed lawns and fields of wildflowers. It’s also just citrus-forward enough and a welcome reminder when the heat is on that beer can be thirst-quenching — a feature that many summer styles have deviated drastically from. Since we’re in the business of helping you find the beer that best suits your palate, we figured it was time for a blind taste test. This is the best way to get down to the basics of aroma, flavor, and crushability without the possibility of being swayed by flashy labels, awards-circuit cred, or well-known brand names. For this round, we selected eight pilsners — some American craft beers and others from the pilsner havens of Germany and the Czech Republic — and judged them based on taste alone. Part 1: The Taste Each and every pilsner we selected is fairly easy to find at your local grocery store (or online retailer). We blindly tasted and ranked each one to determine which is the best. Here are the brews we put to the test: Pilsner Urquell

Creature Comforts Bibo

Bitburger Pils

Oskar Blues Mama’s Little Yella

Jack’s Abby Post Shift

Firestone Walker Pivo

Jever Pilsener

Victory Prima Pils Let’s dig in and see what shook out!

Taste 1: Tasting Notes: I spent a longer amount of time than usual nosing this beer. There wasn’t a lot going on. There was a little citrus and lightly sweet malts, but that was it. It didn’t leave me very hopeful for the first sip. I was surprised to find the palate had a little more going on, with notes of resinous, piney, floral hops, and caramel malts. Sadly, while crisp and refreshing, it was lacking the citrus element I prefer in a well-made pilsner. Taste 2: Tasting Notes: This beer has a different nose than most pilsners. I noticed hints of wildflowers, fresh-cut grass, and a lot more hops than I expected to find. The flavor was more of the same. While there are some sweet malt flavors in the background, aggressively bitter hops end up taking center stage. This is definitely not a beer for classic pilsner fans. Taste 3: Tasting Notes: At first nosing, it almost seemed like I was breathing in the aromas of an IPA as opposed to a pilsner. There was distinct wet grass, citrus peels, and a lot more pine than I’d expect. Taking a sip led me to notes of sweet malts, but I was once again hit with resinous, piney, bitter hops.

While not a bad flavor, it’s not really what I’m looking for in a crushable pilsner. This feels more like an IPA. Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The aromas present in this beer are classic pilsner. I noticed hints of sweet malts, citrus peels, and Noble hops. Sipping revealed flavors of wet grass, resinous pine, and sweet malts that all seemed with work unison. It’s crisp, clean, and has just a hint of hop bitterness at the very end. Taste 5: Tasting Notes: The aroma is all Noble hops, lemon zest, and a note of caramel malts. Sipping this beer is similar to nosing it, but with more dominant malt flavors. The flavors of fresh-baked bread, sweet malts, and subtle, citrus hops are prevalent. Overall, it was a pretty decent pilsner. While not something to complain about, I would have preferred a better ratio of malt to the citrus flavor. It was just a little breadier than I’d like in a classic pilsner. Taste 6: Tasting Notes: Right away, I was struck with the intense floral and citrus hops on the nose. This was followed by a strong caramel malt presence. While there is some bitterness on the palate, it’s muted by flavors like fresh-cut flowers, citrus zest, and a healthy dose of sweet malts. From my notes: “A very well-rounded beer that I’ll definitely come back to again this summer.” Taste 7: Tasting Notes: For such a light beer in appearance, a lot was going on with its nose. Slightly dank to the sniff, I noticed a great deal of bready, sweet malts, floral Noble hops, and just a hint of peppery spice. The flavor is similar to the aromas, with a load of floral notes paired with citrus zest and a nice backbone of sweet malts. Overall, this is a very well-rounded, highly drinkable beer. Taste 8: Tasting Notes: Right off the bat, I noticed a symphony of smells emanating from this beer. Fresh wildflowers, subtle herbs, sweet malts, and a load of Noble hops. The palate is heavy on fresh citrus, floral hops and wet grass, with just a hint of bitterness at the very end. Part 2: The Ranking