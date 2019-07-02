Where To Drink In San Diego, According To Renowned Brewer Megan Stone

Megan Stone lives in two worlds — she’s a social media star and a deeply respected brewer. Stone’s social media profile, Is Beer A Carb, is one of the leading beer influencer pages online. But Stone’s “whole deal” extends far past the bounds of modeling, she’s also a professional brewer who worked in San Diego as assistant brewer for Mikkeller Brewing and later taking a post at Modern Times Beer. Those are two of the biggest hitters in the game today.
We reached out to Stone for an insider’s look at the best places to drink beer in San Diego right now. These are Stone’s favorite hangs, glasses of beer, and beer-friendly menu items in the city right now. If you’re hitting up San Diego for a beer-fueled adventure, start at one of Modern Times’ two San Diego taprooms and then dive into Stone’s recommendations for a sunny afternoon and wild night in San Diego’s beer scene.
Today marks two years since I created this Instagram. It’s original purpose was to network with other industry folk because I was new to the west coast, to learn, and share knowledge. I’ve accomplished those things through this account and so much more. I’ve formed friendships with incredible people, and have been presented with amazing opportunities.🍻 . . I wanted to reshare one of my favorite photos taken during my brewing career, from my time at @mikkellersd. I am extremely proud of myself for how hard I’ve worked to get to where I am today. Fuck anyone who tells you that you can’t do something. Then use that as motivation to prove them seriously wrong.💪🏼 . . I’d like to give a huge shout out to @mispillion and @dogfishhead for believing in me and being so supportive of my ambitions, and also for warmly inviting me into their brew/beer families. They were there at the beginning and still reach out today. I am grateful for all of my mentors and everyone who has had my back. . . ❤️🍻Please share with me in the comments how you got into beer or brewing. Which people or brewery had a major impact on your passion for beer? 🍻❤️ #womeninbeer #mixedfermentation #barrelagedbeer #mikkeller