Local Brewing Co./Unsplash

Regan Long has become an icon of the San Francisco brewing scene. The Oregonian has been killing the game at Local Brewing Co. since 2010 — creating one of the most innovative beer lines in the business. This success is backed by plenty of hard work. Long has degrees in Physics and Oceanography and a brewing certificate through Seibel Institute of Technology World Brewing Academy. This a brewer who knows beer deeply, making Local Brewing’s line the perfect first stop on a beer tour of the city.

We reached out to Long to find out the best places to drink a beer in San Francisco right now. These are the spots where one of America’s great master brewers likes to hang, throwback some great suds, and grab a meal. Let’s dive in!

Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience — 21ST AMENDMENT

Founded in 2000, 21st Amendment’s brewpub near the Giants stadium is one of the old-school brewpubs in SF. This spot is known for great burgers and beers. It’s also a great spot to catch games on their screens throughout.

Expect their widely-available production beer staples on tap here (now brewed in their larger facility in San Leandro). There are also rotating one-off beers brewed there in their onsite 15-barrel brewery (only visible through a small window in a door as you walk to the bathrooms). Keep in mind — it can get quite crowded here on Giants game days.