Welcome to Beer This City! If you dig Eat This City and Drink This City but have always wanted more beer-ness, then this column is for you. We’re talking to brewers to get an in-depth look at the best places to pair amazing beer with exciting food in different cities around the world.

Regan Long has become an icon of the San Francisco brewing scene. The Oregonian has been killing the game at Local Brewing Co. since 2010 — creating one of the most innovative beer lines in the business. This success is backed by plenty of hard work. Long has degrees in Physics and Oceanography and a brewing certificate through Seibel Institute of Technology World Brewing Academy. This a brewer who knows beer deeply, making Local Brewing’s line the perfect first stop on a beer tour of the city.

We reached out to Long to find out the best places to drink a beer in San Francisco right now. These are the spots where one of America’s great master brewers likes to hang, throwback some great suds, and grab a meal. Let’s dive in!

Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience — 21ST AMENDMENT

Founded in 2000, 21st Amendment’s brewpub near the Giants stadium is one of the old-school brewpubs in SF. This spot is known for great burgers and beers. It’s also a great spot to catch games on their screens throughout.

Expect their widely-available production beer staples on tap here (now brewed in their larger facility in San Leandro). There are also rotating one-off beers brewed there in their onsite 15-barrel brewery (only visible through a small window in a door as you walk to the bathrooms). Keep in mind — it can get quite crowded here on Giants game days.

